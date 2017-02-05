HPA recommends healthy habits to prevent cancer

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

On World Cancer Day yesterday, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) urged people to help prevent cancer by exercising regularly, controlling their body weight, adopting a healthy diet, getting regular examinations, avoid smoking and chewing betel nuts, and reducing alcohol consumption.

The Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), which initiated the day held on Feb. 4 annually, said that 8.2 million people die from cancer worldwide every year, of which 4 million are premature (aged 30 to 69 years).

The UICC chose the tagline “We can. I can,” for World Cancer Day 2016 to 2018, to convey the message that everyone — either as individuals or a collective — has the power to make a difference in the fight against cancer.

Citing WHO data, the HPA said that about one-third of cancer deaths are caused by five factors: high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity and tobacco and alcohol use.

It suggested that people exercise regularly, starting with playing sports or walking — which is usually not limited to a certain time or space — and try to gradually increase the intensity and frequency of exercise to at least 30 minutes every day.

The administration also recommended a balanced diet based on whole grains alongside high-quality protein, such as fish or nuts, with large amounts of vegetables, fruits, beans and other plant items.

For aid in digestion and controlling blood sugar and cholesterol levels, it suggested foods high in fiber.

Every year, more than 20,000 people in Taiwan die of diseases related to smoking, and overseas studies suggest that 80 percent of men and 50 percent of women who die from lung cancer developed the disease from smoking, the HPA said, adding that people who often consume alcohol, smoke tobacco or chew betel nuts have an especially high risk of esophageal and oral cancer.

Everyone should develop healthy daily habits to prevent cancer and remember to have doctors examinations regularly, the HPA said.