Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

HEALTH

Annual holiday flu cases fall

The number of people who sought emergency medical treatment for flu-like symptoms during the Lunar New Year holiday fell nearly 60 percent from the same period last year, mainly due to the government’s expanded vaccination campaign to combat influenza, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Thursday. During the six-day holiday, 24,450 people sought emergency treatment for flu-like symptoms, down from 56,358 last year, agency statistics showed. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said that in the latest vaccination campaign, launched in October last year, 6 million flu vaccines were provided free of charge to eligible individuals, up from 3 million in 2015, adding that significantly prevented the spread of the flu.

GOVERNMENT

Cabinet to upgrade center

The Cabinet on Thursday approved a draft bill to upgrade the Center for Drug Evaluation into a financially independent national organization, in a bid to create a more efficient system for the review of pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The new organization is to handle all such reviews nationwide, taking over the responsibilities of the nonprofit center and several other entities that deal with the evaluation of medical devices and drugs, the Cabinet said. It would also help streamline the process of obtaining licenses to sell medical devices and drugs, shortening the wait time by one to two months, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Ho Chi-kung (何啟功) said. The new organization is to be financially independent, operating on funds obtained from evaluation fees, unlike the center, which relies on subsidies from the government, Ho said, adding that the upgrade would require an amendment to the Pharmaceutical Affairs Act (藥事法).