Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

WEATHER

Temperatures to rise

Cold weather persisted throughout yesterday as a cold air mass from China continued to affect the nation, the Central Weather Bureau said, adding that temperatures would rise today. The mercury reached a low of 13.9oC in New Taipei City’s Tamsui District (淡水) early yesterday, 14.3oC in Yilan County’s Suao Township (蘇澳) and 14.5oC in Keelung, bureau data showed. Beginning today, the mercury is expected to rise as the cold air mass weakens, with most areas seeing cloudy to sunny skies, the bureau said. Highs today could reach 21oC to 23oC in the north, 24oC to 26oC in central and eastern areas, and 25oC to 27oC in southern and southeastern regions, the bureau said. However, the bureau issued a warning to residents in central and southern areas of significant temperature fluctuations between daytime and nighttime hours. On Sunday, strengthening northeasterly winds could cause temperatures to fall again in northern and northeastern areas, the bureau said.

EDUCATION

Universities make top 150

Two universities have been listed among the world’s most international universities in the annual Times Higher Education rankings released on Wednesday. Among the 150 universities on the list, National Tsing Hua University was ranked 144th and National Taiwan University 148th. The world’s most international universities rankings take into consideration international staff, students and coauthors, as well as the institutions’ international reputations. National Tsing Hua University received an overall score of 34.4, while National Taiwan University scored 32.3. Topping the list was the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich with an overall score of 97.1.