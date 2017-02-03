Police say man died of cardiac arrest during sex

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taipei police have confirmed that a business executive in his 60s had died as a result of cardiac arrest while having sex with a coworker in a hotel room, making it the second case of mashangfeng (馬上風) that drew media attention in recent months.

Mashangfeng is a Chinese-language idiom that literally means “getting winded while riding a horse,” referring to men who meet an unexpected demise during sex.

Investigators have ruled out foul play after examining medical and other evidence, as well as testimony from the man’s female companion, who asked not to be named.

Investigators said that the man, surnamed Wu (吳), was a high-level executive at an international trading firm in Taipei.

Wu began an affair about 10 years ago with a younger female coworker, holding regular secret meetings at hotels throughout the city.

The coworker told police that the two met at a hotel in the east of the city last month.

“We were into our lovemaking for some time. He suddenly began sweating and breathing heavily, then his eyes turned white and his body just collapsed onto me,” she was quoted in the police report as saying.

The woman said that she immediately called an ambulance and tried to resuscitate him by massaging his face and chest, adding that they had reduced their frequency of sexual intercourse in recent years after Wu was diagnosed with a cardiovascular condition.

Although unconscious, Wu had vital signs after being rushed to a hospital and was put on life support.

However, his condition deteriorated and he was pronounced dead earlier this week.

While Wu was undergoing medical treatment at the hospital, officials contacted his wife to investigate the incident and to file a police report.

His wife reportedly did not know about the affair, according to the police report.

Police said that based on evidence they have gathered and testimony given by the female companion, it was the excitement and intensity of sensations during sex that triggered a cardiac arrest, adding that they would not be prosecuting anyone.