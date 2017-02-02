Screens damaging kids’ eyes: HPA

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Nearly 50 percent of students aged between seven and 11 have problems with their eyesight, and only about 20 percent take part in outdoor activities every day, the Health Promotion Administration (HPA) said.

Citing Ministry of Education statistics, the administration on Tuesday said that in 2015, the prevalence of myopia was 26.1 percent among first graders, 63.9 percent among sixth graders and 69 percent among first-year junior-high students.

An HPA health survey conducted in 2013 put the nearsighted rate in children aged between two and six at 7.3 percent, but the number climbed to 48.8 percent in children aged between seven and 11.

On weekdays, children aged between two and six spent an average of 2.5 hours per day watching TV, using computers, playing video games or reading, while on weekends the figure climbed to 3.5 hours per day, the survey showed.

On weekdays, children aged between seven and 11 on average spent 2.4 hours per day on such activities, while on weekends they spent 5.2 hours, the survey showed.

About 27.1 percent of children between two and six participated in outdoor activities every day in 2015, compared with 19.6 percent of children aged between seven and 11, the administration said.

Studies suggest that participating in outdoor activities for at least 11 hours per week can reduce the risk of developing nearsightedness or prevent the condition from worsening, the administration said.

Children under two should stay away from screens completely, while children aged two or older should have screen time limited to no more than one hour per day and participate in outdoor activities for two to three hours per day, the administration said.