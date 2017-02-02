Wellington Koo and wife, Audrey Tang report assets

By Lin Liang-sheng and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Ill-gotten Party Assets Settlement Committee Chairman Wellington Koo (顧立雄) and his wife, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花), declared more than NT$100 million (US$3.2 million) in finances and assets, a report on government officials’ finances and assets by the Control Yuan showed.

The Koo family had NT$65.2 million in savings, NT$13.3 million in securities, six plots of land in Taipei’s Wenshan District (文山), five real-estate holdings and one vehicle, said the report, which was released late last month.

Koo also declared paintings, watches and a golf club membership with a combined value of NT$5.76 million, in addition to bonds worth NT$1.28 million, the report said.

Koo had also paid off a total of NT$46 million for a home in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投) that the couple purchased in June 2013, and only had about NT$500,000 in other housing debts, it said.

Meanwhile, 35 year-old Audrey Tang (唐鳳), the youngest minister without portfolio in the nation’s history, declared her finances for the first time.

Tang declared NT$2.7 million in savings, one building and a plot of land under her name in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店), one vehicle and NT$10 million in housing loans, the report said.

The reports are conducted in accordance with the Act on Property-Declaration by Public Servants (公職人員財產申報法), the Act on Recusal of Public Servants Due to Conflict of Interest (公職人員利益衝突迴避法), the Political Donations Act (政治獻金法) and the Lobbying Act (遊說法).