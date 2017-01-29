Trump understands special US-Taiwan relations: Feulner

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump understands the special relationship between his country and Taiwan, and is aware of the value of this relationship, Edwin Feulner, a senior adviser to the Trump transition team, said on Thursday.

Taipei has grown concerned that some of Trump’s remarks suggest he sees Taiwan as a bargaining chip in Washington’s relations with Beijing, but Feulner, former president of the conservative Heritage Foundation, did not see it that way.

“I think President Trump understands both the unique relationship that the United States has with Taiwan because of the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979 and the fact that’s the law of the land that absolutely binds every administration,” Feulner told Taiwanese reporters on the sidelines of a seminar in Washington.

“He knows the value of that relationship both in terms of our trade relations and our long-term need to keep a stable and defendable Taiwan there,” Feulner said.

Some US academics have expressed concern that Trump is also not clear on the US’ “one China” policy, but Feulner said he was “sure that by now he understands it.”

Although Trump is from the business world, he “has smart people around him who know the intricacies and the history of the Shanghai Communique and the Taiwan Relations Act,” who have made past policies clear to the president, he said.

Feulner said he would visit Taiwan late next month and looks forward to meeting friends, including former premier Yu Shyi-kun (游錫堃).

Yu met Feulner in Washington last week, when he was there to attend Trump’s inauguration ceremony on Jan. 20.

Feulner also spoke with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) by phone earlier this month, when she was in Houston, Texas, during a stopover on her way to Central America.