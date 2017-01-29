Unfazed by setbacks, Hung vows to continue fighting

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) will pick itself up from where it fell, KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) said yesterday, promising to persevere in facing new challenges in the new year.

A video on her Facebook page showed Hung shooting hoops with her assistants at a video arcade.

She was later shown to be pulling a trigger during a shooting game and battling it out with her assistants in a game of air hockey.

“My assistants coaxed me into trying the basketball shooting machine,” Hung said in the video.

She said she fared quite well during the first round, scoring the second-highest points, but that “age caught up with her” during the second round as the game ended with her losing to her younger opponents.

Hung said that she was not frustrated by the outcome, but by what happened in politics last year, which represented a major setback for her and the KMT.

“We want to say goodbye to a year of setbacks as we welcome the new year. We are undaunted by the prospect of experiencing more setbacks,” Hung said.

“We will continue down the path we believe to be right. We will stand our ground,” she added.

Drawing a parallel between life and basketball, Hung said that people should not be afraid to fail, because even though she “is not [NBA star] LeBron James or Stephen Curry,” she, just like anyone else, will be able to achieve success as long as she perseveres.

“Although we stumbled along the way, we will get back on our feet again,” Hung said, as she wished the public a bright new year.