Online distributor source of imports of marijuana seeds

By Yao Yueh-hung and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Police investigations into a number of recent raids have found that an offshore Web site named “Seed City” was responsible for supplying domestic marijuana growers with seeds, a police source said on Monday.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau has found the Web site to be the seed supplier to alleged growers in 18 cases it handled in the past six months, which resulted in the confiscation of about 500 marijuana plants and more than 1,000 seeds, the source said.

Seed City’s operations are based in an unknown location and advertise itself to Taiwanese browsers with the message: “We specialize in fast, discreet and secure delivery to Taiwan.”

Although the Web site’s business lies outside Taiwanese jurisdiction, buyers in Taiwan are still subject to national laws and will be held accountable, police said.

Marijuana is a class II drug under Taiwanese law, along with amphetamines and LSD (lysergide).

Police said those who cultivate the plant with the intent to sell may face a prison sentence of more than five years, and those who transport or sell marijuana seeds for cultivation are subject to a sentence of no more than two years.

Users may face a sentence of up to three years.

The National Police Agency intends to work with international law enforcement agencies to locate and shut down the online merchant, the police source said.