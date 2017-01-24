Hi-Lifes to close for two hours on New Year’s Eve

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

Hi-Life, one of the nation’s leading convenience store chains, said that it is to pause operations at its 24-hour convenience stores on Lunar New Year’s Eve on Friday to allow store clerks to return home and eat dinner with their families.

A photograph of a public letter to Hi-Life customers purportedly written by the company’s general manager was posted on Facebook.

The letter said that for the first time, the company would close all its stores from 7pm to 9pm on Lunar New Year’s Eve so that clerks could spend some time with their families.

The company yesterday confirmed that the letter was sent to stores, where it was to be announced later this week.

“We empathize with our employees for their hard work throughout the year, so we want to stop trading for two hours to allow them to sit down and have a meal provided by the company with their colleagues or families, like most people who enjoy this annual get together,” the letter said.

The letter goes on to apologize for the inconvenience the closures might cause customers, adding that the company hopes people understand its intentions.

Many netizens praised the company for the policy.

While most Hi-Life stores report to directly to head office, some are run as franchises.

Of the nation’s 1,300 Hi-Life stores, 900 have confirmed that they plan to close for two hours on Friday evening, the Central News Agency reported.