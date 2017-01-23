Taipei hands out first fine for failure to register cat

By Huang Chien-hao and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The Taipei City Government’s Animal Protection Office on Friday said it fined a pet owner who failed to register and implant chips into cats as required by a new law introduced in July last year.

The office said owners could avoid fines of NT$10,000 to NT$50,000 by paying NT$250 to register their animals and have a chip implanted.

Up to 43,000 cats remained unregistered in Taipei alone, it said.

The Council of Agriculture said it estimated that there were approximately 91,000 cat owners in Taipei last year, but as of last month only 53 percent had registered their pets.

From July 1 last year — when the city began requiring pet registration — until last month there was an average monthly increase of approximately 500 registrations, the council said, adding that remaining owners were likely unaware of the law changes.

Office director Yen I-feng (嚴一峰) said that rabies vaccinations are included in registration.

Yen said that failure to register pets could result in fines in accordance with the Taipei City Animal Protection Bylaw (台北市動物保護自治條例).

The office on Wednesday last week issued its first fine over a breach of the bylaw after it was called to the home of a pet owner in Taipei’s Zhongshan District (中山) on Dec. 23 where two cats were left unattended for two weeks, Yen said.

Yen said the office found that the cats were not registered and fined the owner, adding that the office imposed the minimum fine, as it was the first time the bylaw had been invoked.

Animal rescue team captain Chen Wen-te (陳文德) said that as his team is not permitted to enter owners’ homes under normal circumstances, enforcing the bylaw is difficult.

Chen said inspectors take advantage of pets being brought to vets or pet salons to conduct inspections.

The office said that registration is a quick and simple process.