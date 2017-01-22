Suspect in W Hotel party death drugs test ‘positive’

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Prosecutors named Chu Chia-lung (朱家龍) as a suspect in an investigation into the death of a woman who attended a party hosted by Chu at a luxury hotel in Taipei late month, after he returned positive drug test results.

The Taipei District Prosecutors’ Office imposed travel restrictions on Chu, issuing bulletins yesterday to law enforcement officers at airports, harbors and border controls to prevent him from fleeing the nation.

The Prosecutors’ Office on Friday received test results from Chu’s urine and hair samples, confirming his use of unspecified illegal drugs.

The results give cause for the office to summon him for questioning on Wednesday.

The investigation centers on the death of a 21-year-old woman surnamed Kuo (郭), who was described as a model or a call girl, when she attended a party at the W Hotel last month.

Chu, the 26-year-old scion of a wealthy Taipei family, reportedly paid for the hotel’s VIP suite to entertain his friends, who in turn invited some acquaintances.

The party allegedly involved sex, alcohol and illicit drug use, and lasted for five days as people came and went throughout the period.

On Dec. 7, Kuo was carried down to a taxi after allegedly losing consciousness due to excessive illicit drug use and rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

All the people who attended the party, including Chu, were summoned for questioning and to give hair and urine samples, with prosecutors looking to press charges for illegal drug use and deadly negligence.

Prosecutors said autopsy results will arrive next week, which will help to clarify if the victim was sexually assaulted, what drugs she consumed and the cause of her death.

During the questioning session, Chu said he paid for the suite, but had nothing to do with Kuo’s death, saying he only spent time in the bedroom smoking and watching television and therefore had no idea what happened outside.

However, investigators said his underwear was found on the victim.