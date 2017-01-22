INTERVIEW: Police chief to pursue protesters against HK lawmakers

Liberty Times: What can you tell us about the police investigations into those who allegedly threatened violence against the Hong Kong democracy advocates visiting Taiwan?

Chen Kuo-en (陳國恩): My understanding is that the Hong Kong lawmakers and social activists originally intended to keep their visit to Taiwan secret. However, there was probably an information breach prior to them boarding their flight to Taiwan as a result of protests against them that took place in Hong Kong, from leaks at a forum they attended in the territory where details of their itinerary were discussed, or because they were being tailed by people for a particular purpose.

The New Power Party (NPP) — which organized their visit — did not apply for protection. Following intelligence we received about people who planned to protest against them, we contacted the director of the Aviation Police Bureau and advised him that he should ensure security operations are conducted properly.

On Jan. 7, the Aviation Police Bureau deployed about 100 police officers at Taoyuan airport, with 80 inside the terminal and 20 outside. There were between 100 and 200 protesters outside [the terminal]. Six people attempted to initiate a physical altercation inside the terminal. However, officers gained control swiftly and guided [democracy campaigner] Joshua Wong (黃之鋒) and company through the area.

The bureau identified the six as members of the China Unification Promotion Party (CUPP, 中華統一促進黨), of whom two were known to the National Police Agency as registered members of criminal gangs.

We recommended charging four people with obstruction under the Criminal Code and charging two others for breaches of the Social Order Maintenance Act (社會秩序維護法). Their cases have been filed with the Taoyuan District Prosecutors’ Office.

In addition, we believe two gang leaders who led the demonstration outside the terminal were accomplices. We questioned them, and they are under investigation.

Following the incident, we contacted the Taipei City Police Department and advised them to maintain security throughout the duration of the Hong Kong group’s visit, including at their hotel, at the forums they participated in and while they ate.

As we expected the presence of demonstrators affiliated with the Patriot Association (愛國同心會) and the CUPP outside the morning conferences the group attended on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8, the police contacted NPP lawmakers and discussed [security measures] with them, in order to protect the participants from harm.

During those conferences, some members of the crowd shoved police officers and various sound devices were also used.

I told the Taipei City Police Department that ordinary social activists do not shadow [specific individuals] like this. Those actions were deliberate, possibly under the direction [of other entities], and conducted with the intent to cause violent disruption. We must enforce the law strictly.

As a result, the police recorded [the demonstrations] for evidence and detained two members of the CUPP and four members of the Patriot Association.

We filed paperwork against the six, who we recommended be charged with violating the Assembly and Parade Act (集會遊行法); committing obstruction and insulting public officials thus violating the Criminal Code and breaches of the Social Order Maintenance Act. Those cases are now in the hands of the courts.