Furloughs drop, economy rallies

Staff writer, with CNA

The number of workers on unpaid leave in the first half of this month fell as the economy showed signs of improvement, Ministry of Labor data showed yesterday.

As of Sunday, the number of workers who had agreed with their employers to be given unpaid leave was 249, a sharp decline from 529 in the second half of last month, figures show.

The latest fall came after a drop of 27 recorded in the second half of last month as the economy picked up momentum, the data indicated.

In November last year, the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics forecast that the economy would grow 1.87 percent this year, compared with 1.35 percent estimated for last year, as rising global demand is expected to help Taiwan’s export-oriented economy.

Twice a month, the government releases data on workers on unpaid leave to provide an update on conditions in the local labor market.

In the first half of this month, 11 employers terminated their unpaid leave programs, while none launched unpaid leave programs. That meant that the number of employers with workers on unpaid leave was down to 10, the ministry said.

Most of the companies with employees still on unpaid leave were small enterprises with workforces of fewer than 50 employees, it said.

The companies, mostly in the metal and electromechanical industries, have been asking their workers to take one to four days of unpaid leave per month for a period of up to three months, it added.

The government has implemented a NT$20 billion (US$631 million) program to reduce the financial impact of furlough on workers, offering them training to upgrade their job skills, the ministry said.

Under the program, trainees receive a stipend of NT$100 per hour to help meet their living expenses, up to a maximum of NT$12,000 per month, it said, adding that employees also have the option of taking online training courses that are available on the ministry’s Skill Evaluation Center Web site.