Bureau removing phone booths alongside freeways

By Su Ming-han and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The National Freeway Bureau said it is removing emergency telephone booths along national freeways No. 2, No. 4 and No. 8, citing the availability of mobile phones and their accessibility in any location in the nation.

The emergency booths were installed in an era when communication was landline-based, the bureau said, adding that the annual NT$11 million (US$348,079) spent on the booths’ maintenance seemed unnecessary now that mobile phones are widely used.

In anticipation of the emergency booths’ removal, the bureau has been running an analysis of the frequency of their use since July 1, 2014, it said, adding that only one call was made from an emergency telephone booth during that period.

The bureau’s decision has been met with skepticism, with some people saying that cellphone reception in mountainous areas is not stable.

The emergency booths have their uses, and should be kept, critics said.

The bureau said that should people face emergency situations in mountainous areas, they call the 1968 hotline for help.

In areas where reception is bad, people can first call 112, which is the emergency help hotline, and ask the operator to forward the call to the police, the bureau said.

In the event that their cellphone runs out of battery and there is no power supply to recharge it, the bureau suggested that people open the trunk or the hood of their car and stand by the vehicle and wave their hands to call for help.