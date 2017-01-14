Tsai expresses hope to promote ties with El Salvador

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) arrived in El Salvador on Thursday on the fourth and final leg of her state visit to Central American allies, saying she hopes to continue promoting bilateral exchanges based on the existing foundation.

Tsai was received by Salvadorean Minister of Foreign Affairs Hugo Martinez at the airport.

Speaking shortly after her arrival, Tsai said her visit is in the spirit of mutual help and benefit, adding that she hopes the two nations will continue their bilateral cooperation to promote economic and cultural exchanges.

El Salvador is a firm and important friend of Taiwan’s, she said, adding that she was looking forward to meeting with Salvadorean President Salvador Sanchez Ceren to discuss issues of mutual concern.

Saying that her delegation included Taiwanese business representatives, Tsai expressed hope that the visit will help open up new business opportunities between the two nations.

Before arriving in El Salvador, Tsai visited Guatemala and delivered a speech to the Guatemalan Congress on Thursday, during which she reaffirmed the value of the long-standing relationship between Taiwan and Guatemala, and her administration’s commitment to “steadfast diplomacy.”

Although Taiwan is geographically far from Guatemala, the two nations have maintained a bond for more than 80 years and they share common values such as democracy, she said.

Tsai’s speech was broadcast live on Guatemala’s congressional TV channel, which was established with Taiwan’s assistance, and marked the launch of the system.

Since she took office in May last year, her administration has been promoting relations with other nations based on “steadfast diplomacy,” which seeks mutually beneficial cooperation, Tsai said.

She cited the example of an ongoing highway expansion project in Guatemala, which is being carried out with Taiwan’s assistance and involves a Taiwanese engineering and construction company.

“We believe that infrastructure construction is conducive to industrial development and prosperity in society,” Tsai said.

She said Taiwan is providing assistance to Guatemala, not only in public infrastructure, but also in education and the cultivation of talent.

The 51 Guatemalans studying in Taiwan on scholarships provided by Taiwan would become citizen ambassadors when they return home and would help deepen bilateral relations, Tsai said.

She said the two nations are also engaged in cooperation in the area of public health and are discussing a new project to provide medical care for pregnant women and newborns.

Agro-processing, “green” energy, logistics, digital information and communication technology, which Central American nations are seeking to develop, are also of interest to Taiwan, Tsai said.

She expressed hope that Taiwanese businesses representatives in her delegation would learn more about business opportunities in Guatemala.