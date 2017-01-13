Management halts all appearances by Vietnamese actress

Staff writer, with CNA

Vietnamese actress Nguyen Thanh Dao’s management agency on Wednesday said that it has suspended appearances by Nguyen due to a controversy involving the actress and her husband.

Nguyen, better known in Taiwan by her stage name, Helen Thanh Dao, on Sunday held a news conference with her husband, Tai Fa-kuei (戴發奎), in Taipei, where the two admitted to lying about the actress’ marital status, place of birth and academic record.

Until now, Nguyen had presented herself as a single, 33-year-old Taiwanese-Vietnamese who was born in Hualien.

Tai said that Nguyen was born in Vietnam and had married him 18 years ago when she was 22.

Tai said that Nguyen’s mother had been trying to extort money from the couple and recently threatened to expose them.

However, Nguyen on Tuesday said in an interview with the Chinese-language Apple Daily that she had been subjected to domestic violence by Tai and was not able to speak freely at the news conference.

Nguyen accused her husband of frequently beating her, saying he punched her in the stomach after the news conference, adding that she has filed for a protection order against him.

“I do not want to be a puppet anymore,” Nguyen said. “I want him to let me go.”

Nguyen’s management company, Phoenix Talent Co, apologized for the incident and said it will help the actress resolve the situation through legal channels.

“Our management company has suspend Helen Thanh Dao’s appearances and recordings, and will not make further arrangements until we get to the bottom of the matter,” it said.