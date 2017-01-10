Yunlin festival to feature Southeast Asian lanterns

Staff Writer, with CNA

This year’s Taiwan Lantern Festival, which is to run from Feb. 11 through Feb. 19 in Yunlin County, is to include five pavilions themed on Vietnamese, Indonesian, Thai, Philippine and Cambodian cultures, the Yunlin County Government said on Sunday.

The pavilions, set up in a special area of the venue, will allow new immigrants from Southeast Asia to make and display lanterns from their respective nations at Taiwan’s biggest lantern festival for the first time, Yunlin County Commissioner Lee Chin-yung (李進勇) said at an event for foreign-born spouses.

According to statistics provided by the Ministry of the Interior, there were 3,986 marriages between Taiwanese and Vietnamese in 2015, a rise of 672 from the previous year. There were 841 marriages between Taiwanese and Indonesians in the same year.

Lee invited new immigrants and foreigners in Taiwan to visit the lantern festival in Yunlin, saying that their participation would help Taiwanese learn more about other nations and promote cultural exchanges.

“New imigrants have become an integral part of Taiwanese society and the public must do its best to welcome them, because love knows no boundaries,” Lee said.

The festival is to feature more than 3,000 lanterns on a site covering more than 50 hectares.