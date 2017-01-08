Five hundred students ill after eating lunches

Staff writer, with CNA

A diarrhea outbreak affecting about 500 students at four schools in Taipei occurred after the students ate school lunches, the Taipei City Government’s Department of Education said.

The department yesterday confirmed that 498 students from four elementary and junior-high schools had diarrhea on Friday morning.

Among them, seven sought medical treatment and were diagnosed with gastroenteritis, but none of them were hospitalized, the department said.

The school lunch caterer has been ordered to stop services at the four affected schools as well as 19 other schools, officials said.

The caterer, which supplied about 8,600 lunches to 15 schools on Thursday, is being investigated by health officials and food samples are being tested, with results expected in 15 days, officials said.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞) said it is highly likely that the diarrhea outbreak was caused by the norovirus — a common cause of viral gastroenteritis — given the large number of students affected and the symptoms they showed.