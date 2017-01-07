Exhibit to commemorate the 228 Massacre to open

By Lee Hsin-fang and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the 228 Massacre, the government, in collaboration with the Memorial Foundation of 228, is today to open an exhibition as part of expanded commemorative activities.

The 228 Massacre refers to the crackdown launched by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) regime against civilian demonstrators following an incident in Taipei on Feb. 27, 1947. The event also marked the beginning of the White Terror era, that saw thousands of Taiwanese arrested, imprisoned or executed.

Titled “A Name in the Wind,” the exhibition is to be held at the 228 Peace Memorial Park in Taipei, the foundation said, adding that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been invited to attend the opening ceremony.

The foundation said this would be the first time a president has attended a memorial of the massacre in an official capacity, adding that the president is expected to pay her respects to the victims of the massacre during the ceremony.

The move demonstrates the government’s sincerity in promoting social justice, the foundation said.

Foundation executive director Yang Cheng-long (楊振隆) said the anniversary not only commemorates the 70 years since the massacre occurred, but also 30 years since political rehabilitation in Taiwan began.

Yang said the latter milestone would also be commemorated through a separate exhibit that is to open on Feb. 9 at the 228 Peace Memorial Park in cooperation with the Nylon Cheng Foundation.

The exhibit is to feature short films and books related to the massacre including those based on more recent research, Yang said, adding that it is to run until the end of the year.

Separately, an international conference is to be held on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 inviting foreign academics to discuss their research on the massacre with local academics, Yang said, adding that the conference is a collaboration between the foundation and Academia Sinica.

“A Name in the Wind” also features about 10 paintings themed on the massacre and the White Terror era created by human rights advocate and White Terror survivor Chen Wu-chen (陳武鎮), Yang said.

Musical performances by students are a regular part of 228 Massacre memorial activities, Yang said, adding that this year the foundation and other groups would work with students to hold a large musical festival on Ketagalan Boulevard on the evening of Feb. 28.