EVA Airways ranked No. 6 in international review

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

EVA Airways is ranked No. 6 in the Hamburg-based Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Center airline safety ranking, the only Taiwanese airline in the top 10.

China Airlines ranked No. 60 in the report.

Both airlines slid from their rankings in the previous year, when EVA Air and China Airlines were ranked No. 3 and No. 58 respectively.

EVA Air said that the airline’s efforts to enhance aviation safety have been recognized by the center since 2003.

The company said it is honored to remain in the top 10 this year and hopes for a higher ranking in the same category in future.

China Airlines said that many have seen the efforts it has been making in recent years to improve aviation safety, adding that it will continue its efforts by increasing the number of new aircraft in its fleet.

The center’s airline safety ranking lists airlines from one to 12 and from 58 to 60.

The full list and a comprehensive safety analysis of the past year is to be published in next month’s issue of the German-language aviation magazine Aero International.

Cathay Pacific, Air New Zealand and Hainan Airlines are ranked in the top three respectively.

The center makes the ranking by reviewing data from more than 900 airlines around the world and takes into account major aviation accidents in the past 10 years, hull losses and fatal accidents over the past 30 years, as well as the number of years in operation and fleet size.