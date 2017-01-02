Ministry plans to attract international filmmakers

Staff writer, with CNA

The Ministry of Culture said that it has earmarked US$600 million for a program to encourage international filmmakers and TV producers to develop content with their counterparts in Taiwan, as part of the government’s efforts to promote the “new southbound policy.”

Mulan (木蘭少女), a musical that made its global debut last month in Singapore, is a good example of collaboration between performers from Taiwan and abroad, Deputy Minister of Culture Yang Tzu-pao (楊子葆) said during a visit to Singapore.

“The Singaporean adaptation features artists from both sides: A cultural exchange where each can learn and improve from one another,” he said, expressing hope that the initiative will also entice other international filmmakers, directors and scriptwriters to work with their Taiwanese counterparts.

Taiwanese culture, despite “having its roots in China,” is diverse, innovative and accepting, Yang said, adding that the same can be said for Singapore because of its multicultural society.

“Bilateral cooperation serves our mutual interests, such as in economic, social and cultural realms,” he said.

Mulan is the first collaboration between Resorts World Sentosa and Tainaner Ensemble (台南人劇團), a Taiwanese theatrical company.

Actor Pierre Png (方展發) and veteran actress Ann Kok (郭舒賢) from Singapore perform in the musical adaptation, along with Taiwanese actress Nana Lee (李千娜), who took the Best Newcomer award at the 47th Golden Horse Awards in 2010, Kanny Lai (賴盈螢) and Judy Chou (周定緯), who was a finalist at the singing contest One Million Star.