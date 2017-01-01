Taiwan welcomes the new year with fireworks displays

Staff Writer, with CNA

Taiwanese yesterday geared up to welcome the new year, with countdown parties and firework shows being held across the nation to ring in 2017.

The biggest party, hosted by Sam Tseng (曾國城) and Bowie Tsang (曾寶儀), took place from 7pm last night to 1am this morning at Taipei’s Civic Square, with a lineup of pop stars including A-lin (黃麗玲) and Wu Bai (伍佰).

An almost four-minute firework display was scheduled to light up the Taipei 101 building with 20,000 fireworks at midnight, along with a light show for the first time that included 800 lights and special effects.

Now in its 13th year, the Taipei 101 firework display is one of the most watched New Year’s Eve events in Taiwan, attracting huge crowds to Taipei to enjoy the unique atmosphere of the celebration in the capital.

The Taipei Rapid Transit Corp said it would transport about 3 million New Year’s Eve revelers to events around city hall on the Mass Rapid Transit system.

Yunlin’s Janfusun Fancyworld amusement park, the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium, Kaohsiung’s E-Da World and Dream Mall also hosted New Year’s Eve events.