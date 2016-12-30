NCC fines telecom NT$2.4m for illegal use of 4G network

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Asia-Pacific Telecom (APT) has been fined NT$2.4 million (US$74,276) for failing to address issues caused by its lease of a network built by Taiwan Mobile, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said on Wednesday, adding that the former has been given three months to resolve the issue.

Asia-Pacific Telecom leased a 4G network built by Taiwan Mobile without first amending its business plan and receiving official approval, the commission said.

The company has been given time to address the issues caused by the infringement, the commission said.

Prior to Wednesday’s ruling, Asia-Pacific Telecom had been fined NT$300,000, NT$600,000 and NT$1.2 million for repeatedly failing to address the problem.

Taiwan Mobile was also fined the same amounts for “colluding” with Asia-Pacific Telecom.

Asia-Pacific Telecom would be given three months to terminate its lease with Taiwan Mobile and offer services using its own network, commission spokesperson Wong Po-tsung (翁柏宗) said, adding that the commission would continue fining both telecoms if the situation is not resolved.

However, Asia-Pacific Telecom is in the process of building its own base stations that would offer services using the 900 megahertz frequency band, Wong said, adding that the company’s goal is to build 4,600 base stations nationwide, with 4,000 planned to be in operation by Jan. 15.

“Asia-Pacific Telecom should realize that leasing the network built by Taiwan Mobile only offers a short-term solution to its problems. It should focus on building its own network as its service subscribers grow,” Wong said. “The telecom has spent about NT$120 billion leasing Taiwan Mobile’s network, which is a lot of money.”