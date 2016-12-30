Warm weather on the way over the New Year period

Staff writer, with CNA

A weakening cold front is likely to bring warm and balmy weather over the New Year, with highs of 28°C forecast for central and southern areas on New Year’s Day, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

With the cold air mass beginning to weaken yesterday, temperatures could shoot up for much of Taiwan from today through New Year’s Eve, the bureau said.

On New Year’s Day, western areas will see clear skies, while intermittent rain is forecast for the east, the bureau said.

The warm weather is expected to continue through Wednesday next week for most areas, except for mountainous regions in the east and north, where there are chances of sporadic rain, the bureau forecast.

From Sunday through Wednesday next week, highs of 25°C to 26°C are forecast for the north, 26°C to 28°C for central and southern areas, and 24°C to 26°C for the east.

Temperatures yesterday climbed slowly, with highs of 17°C to 19°C in the north and northeast, and 20°C to 21°C in central and southern areas, as well as Hualien and Taitung.