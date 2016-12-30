KMT blasts envoy over ‘Nazi’ criticism

By Alison Hsiao / Staff reporter

The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday accused Representative to Germany Shieh Jhy-wey (謝志偉) of “inciting hostilities between political parties” by attributing a recent Nazi costume controversy to a lack of transitional justice in Taiwan.

KMT caucus secretary-general Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) told a news conference at the legislature that as a representative of the nation, “Shieh’s duty is to protect the nation’s topmost interests and to let the involved countries understand our stance, rather than causing misunderstanding and other potential controversies.”

“Shieh is no longer a political talk show host [as he once was],” Chiang said, adding that the envoy’s remarks have tainted his diplomatic status.

Chiang called on Minister of Foreign Affairs David Lee (李大維) to rein Shieh in, but added that the minister would probably not be able to do so, because Shieh has President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on his side.

Chiang was referring to a controversial campus event featuring a group of Hsinchu Kuang Fu High School students dressing up as Nazis on Saturday. Government officials, foreign representatives and netizens have expressed outrage over the event. Shieh was one of the critics, attributing students’ ignorance to the nation’s lack of education on transitional justice.

Shieh said the students would have been naturally critical of Germany’s Nazi regime “if the education system had fully incorporated history about the state violence that occurred in Taiwan, but certain political parties still oppose the revelation of historical truth and continue using the Republic of China [ROC] national flag as a special symbol.”

He added that one of the traits of the Nazi regime was “using its party flag as the national flag,” making an implicit reference to the fact that the ROC flag is embellished with the KMT symbol.

He also lamented the nation’s continued “worship” of former president Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石).

KMT Legislator Alicia Wang (王育敏) said Shieh’s job, paid by taxpayers, is to help Taiwan develop a better relationship with Germany, “but he has failed to do his job.”

She demanded that Shieh return to the nation and report to the legislature during next month’s extraordinary session.

KMT Legislator Ma Wen-chun (馬文君) said that if Shieh does not identify with the ROC flag, he should step down as the nation’s representative.

It is Shieh’s job to protect Taiwanese children and explain the incident to Germany, “but he chose to fan the flames and rouse interparty feud, which is not acceptable,” she said.