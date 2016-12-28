Line Corp plans to hire local software developers

Staff writer, with CNA

Japanese messaging app operator Line Corp on Monday said that it is planning to recruit software developers in Taiwan as part of a recruitment campaign that also involves other nations.

At the first Line Taiwan TechPulse event, where a Line team met with its partners in the country, the firm announced that it has 20 job openings in software development available for Taiwanese talent.

Line is a Japanese subsidiary of South Korean Internet search giant Naver.

Line aims to hire Taiwanese talent as front-end engineers, server-side engineers, quality assurance engineers, client-side engineers, security engineers and information technology engineers, it said.

It said the engineers need strong technology development capabilities, would need to have the ability to communicate across borders, as Line is a global operator, and will be required to work as a team.

Cheng Hung-chia (陳鴻嘉), head of Line’s research and development division, said that as part of a team, the engineers should be open-minded to external factors.

In addition, they should also be willing to take risks and not be afraid of making mistakes, Chen said.

In addition to Taiwan, Line is seeking talent in Thailand and Indonesia to help the company develop next-generation software for more applications that would cater to different cultures in markets around the world, Chen said.