Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA

TRANSPORTATION

Badouzih Station to reopen

Badouzih Station (八斗子車站) in Keelung is scheduled to resume services this week and is expected to become a tourist attraction on the Shenao Branch Line (深澳支線), the Taiwan Railways Administration said. The administration said it spent NT$10.82 million (US$336,406) to renovate the station, which is to resume services on Wednesday. It is an extension of Haikeguan Station (海科館), which opened in January 2014.

SOCIETY

Taiwan third-most ignorant

Taiwan has been ranked the third “most ignorant” nation in the world in an ignorance index survey that asked respondents from 40 nations questions about their homelands. The index was part of the Ipsos MORI Perils of Perception Survey conducted by Ipsos MORI, a market research company based in the UK, from Sept. 22 through Nov. 6. The survey polled more than 27,000 people aged 16 to 64, including about 500 Taiwanese. The index was calculated based on how accurately the respondents answered five questions about their nation’s population, number of Muslims, healthcare spending and home ownership. According to the survey results, India topped the index, followed by China, Taiwan, South Africa and the US. Ranked from sixth to 10th places were Brazil, Thailand, Singapore, Turkey and Indonesia. In contrast, the Netherlands was the most informed nation, followed by the UK, South Korea, the Czech Republic and Malaysia.

POLITICS

DPP’s donations top KMT’s

Donations to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) last year were NT$100 million (US$3.11 million) more than those to the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), according to a statement published by the Control Yuan on Thursday. The DPP received NT$192.21 million in political donations last year. Individuals contributed NT$131.47 million, followed by corporations with NT$50.01 million and civic groups at NT$1.06 million. The DPP last year spent NT$157.89 million. Election expenditure accounted for more than half at NT$63.46 million, followed by operational costs at NT$33.60 million. The DPP recorded a balance of payments of NT$34.32 million for the year. The KMT received NT$91.42 million in political donations last year, of which NT$40.23 million was given by individuals, NT$50.26 million by corporations and NT$750,000 by civic groups. The KMT last year spent NT$82.08 million, with more than half, or NT$48.6 million, spent on elections, while NT$15.86 million was spent on operational costs. The KMT recorded a balance of payments of NT$9.34 million.

CRIME

Crime incidence rate down

A total of 246,934 criminal cases were reported in Taiwan in the first 10 months of the year, which translates into one crime being reported every two minutes, according to government statistics released by the Ministry of the Interior. The figure represents a decrease of 3,252 cases from last year and a slowdown from 2010, when one crime was reported every 1.4 minutes, the ministry said. From January to October this year, 57,854 cases (23.4 percent of the total) of offenses against public safety were reported, of which 91.6 percent involved drunk driving, it said, adding that burglary was the second-most commonly reported crime, accounting for 47,821 cases, or 19.3 percent of the total. A total of 231,661 criminal cases were resolved, with the crime resolution rate standing at 93.8 percent, according to the ministry.