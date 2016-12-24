Yu Shyi-kun to lead delegation to Trump inauguration

Staff writer, with CNA

Former premier Yu Shyi-kun is to lead a Taiwanese delegation to the inauguration of US president-elect Donald Trump next month, Presidential Office spokesman Alex Huang (黃重諺) said yesterday.

Yu, a senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member who served as premier and secretary-general of the Presidential Office under the DPP administration of former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁), is to lead an 11-member delegation that includes lawmakers from across the political spectrum to the Jan. 20 inauguration in Washington, Huang said.

The government is sending the delegation to show how much Taiwan values its close relationship with the US, but also in response to the US delegation that attended the inauguration of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in May, Huang said.

The US delegation was led by former US trade representative Ron Kirk.

The Taiwanese delegation is to include Yu’s wife, Yang Bao-yu (楊寶玉), Taichung Mayor Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍), Chiayi County Commissioner Helen Chang (張花冠), National Security Council adviser Tung Chen-yuan (童振源) and a number of lawmakers.

The delegation is scheduled to depart on Jan. 16 and return on Jan. 23. They plan to meet with US politicians, think tanks and Taiwanese expatriates, Huang said.