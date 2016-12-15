KMT urges Tsai, Trump to be cautious with China

By Shih Hsiao-kuang and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Taiwan should stay clear of potential confrontation between the US and China, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Vice Chairman Steve Chan (詹啟賢) said yesterday, calling on President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to be cautious in pursuing relations with US president-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Chan made the call at a meeting of the KMT Central Standing Committee at the party’s headquarters in Taipei following a presentation about the Taiwan-US-Chinese relationship in the wake of the Dec. 2 telephone call Tsai made to Trump.

The presentation was given by Chinese Culture University political science professor Edward Chen (陳一新).

Chan said the major and sudden shifts in international politics recently showed the KMT is the “guarantor of peaceful cross-strait development,” without whom Taiwan’s survival “would have been in doubt.”

Chan also issued a three-point statement, which he said represented the KMT’s view of recent events.

“The Democratic Progressive Party government should not lose its head in chasing perceived opportunities. Instead, it should take a cautious and risk-aware approach by prioritizing the well-being of Taiwanese. It must not be dragged into a confrontation between the US and China, and it should not rely on a minority’s ideology or wishful thinking; otherwise it will entrap Taiwan in danger,” the statement said.

Beijing should remain calm and not sacrifice innocent Taiwanese by involving them in any unnecessary response, the statement said.

Trump’s incoming administration must respect the beliefs and dignity of Taiwanese, and not use their rights and survival as a bargaining chip, it said.

Chen told the committee that if the Trump administration retracts the US’ long-standing “one China” policy, as stated in the 1972 Shanghai Communique, Beijing could refuse to honor its commitment to peacefully resolve its dispute with Taiwan.

“Opening this Pandora’s box could lead to outcomes too grave for any person to deal with,” Chen said.

KMT Chairwoman Hung Hsiu-chu (洪秀柱) also spoke about the issue before leaving Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport for Thailand.

“Although many academics are concerned with Taiwan becoming a chess piece in a confrontation between the US and China, we should withhold discussions on the issue until Trump is actually sworn in. Making comments right now is tantamount to engaging in sheer speculation,” she told reporters.

Hung said that her five-day trip to Thailand and Malaysia is aimed at understanding the party’s overseas organizations and “receiving aid from friends of the KMT at a most difficult time.”

Additional reporting by CNA