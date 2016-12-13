Taipei Zoo welcomes new big cat

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

A female clouded leopard given to Taipei Zoo by a German zoo will be ready for visitors in the middle of next month, the zoo said.

Wuppertal Zoo agreed to give the two-and-a-half-year-old animal, named “Suki,” to an international captive-breeding program to restore the world’s clouded leopard population, Taipei Zoo said, adding that Suki arrived in Taipei on Sunday.

Taiwan’s native clouded leopards were declared locally extinct in 2013 and the zoo plans to participate in the program as a satellite breeding center after obtaining a male specimen, it said, adding that Suki would be kept in quarantine for 30 days before being moved to the visitors’ area.

The zoo’s only other clouded leopard, a female named Yunhsin (雲新), 16, is considered old for a big cat, it said, adding that she came to the zoo after authorities rescued her from smugglers in 2001.

Although Suki refused to leave her transportation cage after arriving at the zoo, caretakers said that the behavior was a display of caution that is a characteristic of clouded leopards, adding that she is expected to adapt to her new enclosure after some time.

The clouded leopard family is comprised of two species, the Neofelis nebulosa that live in southern China, Nepal, Bhutan, Myanmar and Thailand, and the Neofelis diardi that live in Sumatra and Borneo, with Suki being a Neofelis nebulosa, the zoo said.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the conservation status of both clouded leopard species is “vulnerable” and their numbers are declining due to the loss of natural habitat and prey.