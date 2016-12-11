Authorities expand search for missing fishing boat’s crew

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA

Rescue workers yesterday stepped up efforts in their search for seven crew members of a fishing boat that capsized off the coast of New Taipei City’s Shihmen District (石門) on Friday night.

The Jinruiyi No. 88 capsized off the Shihmen coast due to inclement weather. Lin Moude (林謀德), one of the boat’s eight crew members, was rescued by captain Chen Heng-hsiang (陳恆祥) of the Kai Sheng No. 6.

Chen called the coast guard for help at about 9pm on Friday.

The coast guard’s Keelung branch said it yesterday morning dispatched one ship to join five vessels already undertaking search-and-rescue operations, but added that no other survivors had been found.

The other members of the Jinruiyi No. 88’s crew are: Taiwanese captain Wu Tseng-te (吳聰德); Chinese fishermen Lin Moufu (林謀福), Lin Wu (林武), Chen Yousheng (陳友生) and Yeh Wu (葉武); and two Vietnamese unidentified workers.

Chen Heng-hsiang said he stayed out on Friday night and returned to Keelung’s Chengpin Harbor at 9am yesterday after failing to find more survivors.

Lin Moude said he was smoking a cigarette at the ship’s stern when it was hit by a large wave, adding that he did not see anyone else from the ship after he was washed overboard by a second wave.

Everyone was asleep at the time, he said.