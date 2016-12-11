Former president Lee acclaims Tsai’s diplomacy

By Chen Yu-fu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Former president Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), citing the telephone call between President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and US president-elect Donald Trump on Dec. 2, yesterday lauded the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration’s efforts in expanding diplomacy.

Speaking at a Taiwan Association of University Professors’ luncheon in Taipei, Lee said that despite media reports suggesting incompatibilities in the foreign policies of Tsai and Trump, recent developments suggest that the DPP government has made some headway in diplomacy.

The former president said that while there was no interaction between Taiwan and the US Republican Party during the US elections, the DPP has done a good job of taking advantage of the political climate generated by the phone call to further expand Taiwan’s international space.

Taiwan must make the international community aware that “Taiwan is Taiwan, China is China,” Lee said, adding that the two are distinct nations.

“How does the incoming US president intend to handle Washington’s relations with Asia-Pacific nations? Would he withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership [TPP]? Should Japan lead the TPP in the absence of US participation?” Lee asked, adding that a decline of US dominance presents a good opportunity for the emergence of a new power.

Lee said China rose to power quickly when the US economy weakened and that given increasing political risks in East Asia, Taiwan must respond to the situation by asserting its sovereignty and seeking recognition as a nation.

“Moving [Taiwan] toward becoming a normalized nation is a serious matter. We should push for normalization and carry out constitutional reform,” Lee said, adding that it would become unavoidable in the 2020 presidential and legislative elections

Lee said a strong nation depends on three factors: strong leadership; consensus and solidarity within the government; and a blueprint for the nation’s development goals.

The government cannot chase an ideal perpetuated by the media while failing to enact realistic and effective policies, Lee said.

“The president must have higher expectations and loftier goals than the average person. The nation needs a blueprint for five to 10 years of policy,” Lee said, adding that this blueprint must incorporate the views of the government and all sections of society.

When asked about same-sex marriage demonstrations taking place yesterday, Lee said: “I do not agree with [marriage equality]. I have my beliefs as a Christian.”