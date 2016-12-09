Government willing to promote water-soluble toilet paper

By Yang Mien-chieh and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer

The government is to facilitate the manufacture of water-soluble toilet paper to fit modern bathroom habits, Environmental Protection Administration (EPA) Minister Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) yesterday told the legislature’s Social Welfare and Environmental Hygiene Committee.

He made the comment in response to Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lu Hsiu-yen’s (盧秀燕) question about whether the government has any plans to adapt its toilet and sewage policies to modern bathroom habits.

The government’s public information policy in the past was to encourage people not to flush used toilet paper down the toilet to avoid clogging pipes, but that idea is outdated, the minister said.

The issue can be dealt with by promoting the use of water-soluble toilet paper, and the government could help through coordination as there are no major technical obstacles to such a policy, Lee said.

Homes, apartment buildings and offices in metropolitan areas such as Taipei largely have toilet systems that are connected to central sewage processing facilities, and modern toilets widely available in Taiwan should not have trouble flushing water-soluble toilet paper, he said.

The EPA would work with the private sector to draft regulations covering the manufacturing of water-soluble toilet paper and submit a policy update plan within three months, he said.

Lu complimented Lee on his answer, saying the minister showed more initiative than his predecessors on policy changes, but added that she hopes the ministry would expedite the submission of its plans.