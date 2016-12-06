Personal tragedies of 228 Massacre focus of exhibition

By Hung Juei-chin and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

An exhibition commemorating the 70th anniversary of the 228 Massacre by giving glimpses of the personal lives of some of the victims has opened in Tainan.

“Regardless of one’s [political] stance everyone should remember the past and engage in dialogue if progress is to be made together,” Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chun (鄭麗君) said at the opening of the exhibition at the National Museum of Taiwan History.

The 228 Massacre refers to an uprising that began on Feb. 27, 1947, against the then-Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) government and the resulting crackdown that left tens of thousands of people dead and launched the White Terror era.

Next year will be the 70th anniversary of the 228 Massacre and the 30th anniversary of the lifting of martial law, but still more needs to be done in the pursuit of human rights and social justice, Cheng said.

To this end the ministry is building museums celebrating milestones in the pursuit of human rights, she added.

The new exhibition differs from others about the 228 Incident in that it incorporates the views of individuals and contains personal documents and artifacts donated or loaned by a number of organizations, Cheng said.

The exhibition primarily emphasizes personal documents, allowing it to show a different face of events than what the official government records of the incident show, she said.

The exhibition includes a note written by artist Chen Cheng-po (陳澄波) and the clothing he was wearing when he was shot by government troops, which had been donated to the museum by the Chen Cheng-po Cultural Foundation, Cheng said.

The exhibition will also showcase voice recordings and personal artifacts from other victims such as Wang Yu-lin (王育霖), Lin Mao-seng (林茂生) and Juan Chao-jen (阮朝日), the general manager of the Chinese-language Taiwan Hsin-sheng Pao.

The exhibition will run until May 21 next year.