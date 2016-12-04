Government plans to inject NT$170bn into IT development

By Yang Mien-chieh and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday said the government is planning to invest NT$170 billion (US$5.32 billion) in information technology, which is to play a major role in government policies.

Tsai made the remarks yesterday at the commencement ceremony for Information Technology (IT) Month.

The economy is not entirely in a slump, as evidenced by multiple commercial exhibitions going nationwide, Tsai said, adding that at this juncture of economic upturn, the government must consider how to pass on such upturns to society.

Tsai pointed to National Development Council data showing that the nation’s economic performance has been in the “green” for four consecutive months, indicating that while there may not be an abrupt upsurge, it is showing signs of warming.

Tsai said domestic markets are also likely to see improvements once the budget for the government’s “5+2” policies have been approved, adding that the government would be expanding its investments under the principle of a stable and healthy income.

The 5+2 policies refer to the five promises Tsai made in her presidential campaign, including industry 4.0, the “Asian Silicon Valley” project, investment in biomedicine, “green” technology and investment in defense, with an additional two promises of new agriculture and a circular economy.

Government-owned firms, as well as some private businesses, are to take the lead in the investment in the hope of boosting civil sector investment, Tsai said, adding that next year’s infrastructure budget will be the highest in five years.

Tsai said that IT is a cornerstone to the plan and the skills will be utilized in all governmental policies, such as upgrading industry, renovation of old residences, promotion of new power sources and healthcare.

Tsai said that the Ministry of Health and Welfare is already looking to introducing the Internet of Things and automated machinery to improve healthcare.