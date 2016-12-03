School mourns loss of ‘grandmother’

By Su Meng-chuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Lu Lai-hsuan (呂賴選), 96, who was also known as “the Grandmother” to students and teachers at Taichung’s First Senior High School, died on Friday last week to the sorrow of the school community, which had provided for Lu since the death of her son, daughter-in-law and grandson during Typhoon Toraji in 2001.

According to the school, Lu’s grandson, Yang Che-hsiang (楊?翔), a student at the high school at the time, was in a car with his mother and both died after the foundations of the then-Dongmen Bridge collapsed as they were crossing it during the typhoon.

Yang’s father is thought to have committed suicide after the incident.

He was known to wander the banks of Han Creek (旱溪) and his body was found under the Han Creek Bridge.

With Lu, Yang’s paternal grandmother, as well as his maternal grandmother being elderly and with no other children to care for them, the school donated NT$3.5 million (US$109,638) toward their care.

Lu’s maternal grandmother died in 2002, while Lu moved to a nursing home in Dali Township (大里), with the costs paid by the fund, the school said.

The high school arranged for a group of students and teachers to visit Lu at every major holiday, it said, adding that each school dean would tell their successor to continue caring for Lu.

As Yang was the head of the Chinese Instrument and Music Club prior to his death, the club made it a tradition to visit his grandmother and perform for her, the school said.

Lu regarded the school community as her family, it said, adding that she always welcomed teachers or students when they came to visit.

Lu held a positive outlook on life, not only volunteering in the nursing home, but also playing and attending croquet games, the school said.

School dean Chen Mu-chu (陳木柱) said Lu’s health had been declining in recent years, but she was still well when the school last visited her in September.

It came as a shock to hear that she had died from complications after a bout of pneumonia, Chen said.

Former dean Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said the news was sad, but he was glad that the school takes care of elderly people.

Students said that the school should continue to care for those in need.