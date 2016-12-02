Bill puts foreign spouses at risk

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

A proposed amendment to the Nationality Act (國籍法) would make foreign spouses more vulnerable to threats from their Taiwanese spouse, activists said yesterday, calling for the bill to be put on hold until the offending portions are dropped.

“We feel this is an odious way to amend the law, because the new rules will lead to the creation of more stateless persons,” New Immigrants Labor Rights Association director Hsiao Hsiao-tsui (肖小翠) said, citing a provision which drops the time limit for revoking citizenship of foreign spouses whose marriages are found to be fake.

The law already allows citizenship to be revoked within five years for illegal behavior or fraud, but the amendment would drop the five-year time limit for citizenship acquired through a fake marriage.

“The problem is that when marriage conflict erupts some husbands will ‘turn themselves in,’ stating that a real marriage was fake because they want to inflict pain on their wife and drive her out of the country. They can also use this to threaten their wives because all it takes is one sentence for the wife’s citizenship to be revoked,” she said.

“Husbands are liable to be fined depending upon how much money they earned from the fake marriage, but they can always claim that they did not receive any money,” she said.

However, there is a possibility of a prison sentence of up to three months for the husband, subject to a court’s discretion, she added.

“If a husband ‘turns himself in,’ he faces relatively little risk, but the wife faces losing her citizenship, insurance, social benefits and the right to work. Because she has already been forced to renounce her original citizenship, she becomes illegal and stateless at the same time,” Hsiao said.