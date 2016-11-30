Tsai orders effort to arrest dealers, help drug addicts

Staff writer, with CNA

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday ordered an all-out effort to arrest drug dealers and help young addicts as reports of abuse rise.

At a meeting of government and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials, Tsai heard a briefing from Minister of Justice Chiu Tai-san (邱太三), who said the drug problem among young people has reached “concerning” levels and called for immediate action.

The Executive Yuan has adopted nine strategies to combat the increased level of drug taking among young people, including cracking down on dealers, seizing illicit profits and establishing a national drug fighting database, Chiu said.

The government is also developing a “protective network” to help addicts overcome their habits, with strict penalties for anyone who undermines such programs, Chiu said.

In addition, the government is working with other nations to stop drugs being smuggled into Taiwan, Chiu added.

After Chiu’s briefing, Tsai said young people are increasingly using category 3 and 4 drugs — such as ketamine, Xanax and Valium — and special attention must be given to them.

“These drugs are increasingly being made into candies or drinks to persuade young people to use them. The government must take effective action to strike at suppliers,” Tsai said.

She told government officials that young drug users should be treated as victims, not criminals, and provided with the help they need to get back on track.

“We must advocate this idea to the public, so that addicts and their parents and family will be more willing to seek assistance from government agencies,” she said.

Tsai urged communities, schools, non-governmental organizations, religious groups and parental associations to pool resources to form an “anti-drug network” that enhances the efficacy of efforts to combat drug use.

“Combating drugs is a major element in the restoration of social order,” she said, asking that the ministries of justice, the interior, education, health and welfare, finance and labor, as well as the Coast Guard Administration, work together toward that goal.

Tsai told officials to drive home the message that the government is serious about combating drugs.

She also told the Cabinet to provide quarterly reports on progress made in the anti-drugs campaign.