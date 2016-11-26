Tainan to attract Muslim travelers with halal meals

By Wang Han-ping and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer

In the face of a decline in Chinese tourists and an emphasis on developing economic relations in Southeast Asian countries under President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) “new southbound policy,” Tainan has begun promoting the city to Muslim tourists.

The Tainan Bureau of Economic Development announced that, starting next year, it would promote restaurants that serve food in accordance with Islamic customs.

The bureau said that 117 million Muslim tourists traveled internationally last year, accounting for 10 percent of total tourists.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications said that the majority of Muslim visitors to Taiwan come from Southeast Asian nations like Malaysia and Indonesia.

The number of Malaysian tourists has increased from 300,000 in 2011 to 430,000 last year, while Indonesian tourist numbers have increased from 156,000 to 177,000 over the same period, the department said.

The number of Muslim visitors from the Middle East has also increased by about 5,000 people, the department added.

In Tainan, the Tayih Landis Hotel, the Tainan Wei-Yat Grand Hotel and restaurant and the Silks Place Tainan Hotel have been approved for a new promotional campaign, while the Wei-Yat restaurant is a certified halal restaurant.

The department said that starting next year it would work closely with the China Muslim Association and the Industrial Development and Promotion Committee of Tainan City to assist food and beverage establishments in Tainan to obtain halal certification.

The Tainan City Government has said it would arrange training courses for interested business owners, adding that it hopes that people in the industry will be able to better understand the needs of Muslim travelers.

The city government said it hopes to compile a halal certified restaurant guide for Muslim travelers in the area.

The bureau said that nearly 400 businesses nationwide are Halal certified, adding that Tainan could be considered a “halal strategic town” with 72 certified businesses.

Businesses that can apply for halal certification include food and beverage providers and cosmetics retailers, the bureau said.