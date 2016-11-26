Relationship with US not dependent on president: Kao

Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan and the US share many common values and regardless of who is the US president, Taipei would remain one of Washington’s most reliable and trustworthy partners, Representative to the US Stanley Kao (高碩泰) said on Wednesday.

Kao made the remarks at an event to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the opening of Taiwan’s representative office in Washington after the US established diplomatic ties with Beijing in 1979.

There have been concerns over the future of Taiwan-US ties after US president-elect Donald Trump takes office in January.

Kao said Taiwan has worked hard to develop its ties with the US and Taiwanese diplomats would continue those efforts in the hope of maintaining normal exchanges with the Trump administration.

Kao also thanked members of both the US Republican and Democratic parties for supporting ties with Taipei, expressing the hope that both sides would continue to work to maintain consistency and predictability in bilateral relations.

Taiwan shares many common values with the US and “whoever takes control of the White House, Taiwan will remain one of the most important, reliable and trustworthy partners of the US,” Kao said.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office on Wisconsin Avenue in Washington was officially opened on Nov. 25, 1986, he said.