Armored vehicles seized in HK after departing Taiwan

Staff writer, with CNA and AFP

Armored vehicles belonging to the Singapore military on Wednesday night were seized by Hong Kong customs after arriving from Taiwan, according to reports yesterday.

FactWire, a Kowloon-based investigative news agency, said explosives were also found during a search.

Nine armored vehicles covered by blue and gray tarpaulins are shown in a photograph posted by FactWire.

Radio Television Hong Kong said the armored vehicles arrived onboard a container ship from Taiwan and were destined for Singapore.

Hong Kong customs said it has seized the vehicles and is investigating the possibility of arms smuggling.

Ministry of National Defense spokesman Major General Chen Chung-chi (陳中吉) said the armored vehicles are “definitely not military vehicles from the Republic of China.”

The Singaporean Ministry of Defense yesterday evening confirmed the seizure in a statement.

Without mentioning Taiwan, it said a shipment of Terrex Infantry Carrier Vehicles (ICVs) and other military equipment has been held in Hong Kong due to a “request for routine inspections by the Hong Kong Customs authorities.”

“Singapore authorities are providing relevant assistance to Hong Kong Customs and expect the shipment to return to Singapore expeditiously,” the statement said.

“The Terrex ICVs were used by the Singapore Armed Forces in routine overseas training and shipped back via commercial means as with previous exercises,” it said.

Taiwan and Singapore have a long-standing defense agreement.