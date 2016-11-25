Man wins compensation after adultery

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

The Taichung District Court on Wednesday ordered a man and woman to each pay NT$400,000 (US$12,528) to the woman’s husband in an adultery case.

A man surnamed Chang (張) pressed charges against his wife, surnamed Chen (陳), and a man surnamed Liao (廖), demanding compensation for an affair.

Chang said he knew his wife was in a relationship with Liao and in November last year he pretended to be away for work and returned home unannounced to find Liao and his wife in bed together.

Chang videotaped his wife and Liao to use as evidence and said he was going to press charges.

However, Chen agreed to sign divorce papers and give up custody of their child, while Liao agreed to pay Chang NT$2.5 million.

However, Chang said the payment was not made.

Liao and Chen sued Chang for illegally detaining them, while Chang sued over the adultery.

The court dismissed all the criminal charges, citing a lack of evidence.

However, Chang won a civil case, with the court citing the video and intimate online conversations as evidence of adultery.

In a separate case, a man has been sued for breaking into a hotel room in Taipei.

The man, also surnamed Chang (張), said he suspected his wife, surnamed Lien (連), of having an affair with her boss, a Japanese man surnamed Sato.

The man hired a private detective to follow Sato, saying it provided photographs the two kissing in public and checking into hotels.

The man allegedly broke into a hotel room where his wife and Sato were, finding used condoms.

Sato agreed to pay NT$7 million compensation, while the husband agreed not to press charges.

However, the Shilin District Court said Sato only had to pay NT$2 million, as Chang illegally detained them during the incident.

A civil case is pending.