Taipei outlines plan for pedestrian zone on Yanping S Road

By Sean Lin / Staff reporter

The Taipei Department of Urban Development yesterday outlined plans to create a pedestrian zone on Yanping S Road in a bid to allow easier access to the North Gate, also known as Beimen (北門).

Department division head Lo Wen-ming (羅文明) said that the North Gate is the centerpiece of an initiative to create “human-centered direction,” with plans to expand existing pedestrian zones on Yanping S Road to link to three other nearby areas — the Ximen pedestrian zone, Yuanling Street and Huayin Street.

In May the department is to fence off a section along Yanping S Road between the North Gate and Kaifeng Street to test expansion and renovation plans for sidewalks on both sides of the road, while it is to gauge how stores in the area feel about the proposed changes, Lo said.

If stores respond positively, the department would extend the zone, he said.

Height restrictions of 5m, 8m and 30m are to be imposed on billboards near the North Gate, he said.

The department plans to decorate the North Gate and its surroundings with lights, which would likely involve the relocation of traffic lights and street lights, so neon lights, flashing signs and LED panels would be banned in the area, he said.

Department Commissioner Lin Jou-min (林洲民) said that a ceremony scheduled for Dec. 24 to light up the North Gate and a ceremony to unveil the centerpiece of next year’s Taipei Lantern Festival would further accentuate the historic