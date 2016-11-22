Outside assistance can help smokers quit: health agency

By Abraham Gerber / Staff reporter

Seven gay couples would renew the lawsuits they filed to legally adopt their children to raise public awareness about the issue, rights campaigners and parents associated with the Taiwan LGBT Family Rights Advocacy Association said yesterday.

“We want to make more people see that these families do exist and there is a need for both partners to be named as their children’s parents,” association spokeswoman Tseng Yan-jung (曾嬿融) said.

Weng Kuo-yan (翁國彥), one of the couples’ lawyers, said that a court had rejected a previous lawsuit on grounds that homosexual couples do not meet the Civil Code’s definition of marriage.

“We really do need the guarantees of the Civil Code,” Tseng said. “Some parents do not have the right to sign documents for their children and have to rely on the kindness of strangers.”

Association members cited a range of problems from only one partner having the authority to sign children’s insurance forms to worries over guardianship of the children if the “legal parent” in the couple unexpectedly passed away.

“Because my partner does not have any legal relationship with our children, when I was in hospital after giving birth, I had to sign all of the documents myself, and she ran into difficulties when she came to see the children, as I was not capable of going myself,” said a woman who asked be referred to as Chieh-li (潔麗).

Tseng also reiterated the association’s opposition to the passage of a “partnership law” to give adoption and other legal rights to gay couples without revising the Civil Code — an alternative proposed by people opposed to amending the Civil Code.

“Amending the Civil Code is the only fundamental way to address this” she said, calling the partnership law a “stalling tactic” and “false issue,” because it would still be discriminatory as long as same-sex couples were denied legal marriage rights.