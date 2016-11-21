Renovated train station offers scenic view of ocean

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

People looking to take in the view of the ocean along the Shenao Branch Line (深澳支線) will be able to do so after Badouzih Station (八斗子車站) opens at the beginning of next month, the Taiwan Railways Administration said.

The line, which was used to transport coal to the Shenao coal-fired power plant before it was closed, resumed operations in January 2014.

The renovated line runs from Ruifang Station (瑞芳) to Haikeguan Station (海科館) near the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology in Keelung.

The agency said that the resumption of operations led to complaints from local residents due to noise and exhaust fumes produced by diesel engines.

In response to the complaints, the agency turned the abandoned Badouzih Station into a temporary stop, which led to railway enthusiasts discovering the coastal view that can be seen from the station.

Renovating the station cost NT$10.82 million (US$338,019), the agency said.

The renovation, which began in March last year, was briefly delayed due to opposition from local residents, which is why the construction could not be completed until this year, the agency said.

It said that the view of the ocean from the station is comparable to that seen from Duoliang Station (多良車站) in Taitung County.

Many people regard the latter as the railway station with the best view of the ocean in the nation, the agency said.

The renovation involved repairing an old platform on the mountain side and building a new platform facing the ocean, it added.

As there are no electronic card readers at Badouzih Station, passengers are advised to buy a day pass for the line at Ruifang Station.

The renovation of Badouzih Station was completed last month, the agency said, adding that it conducted a safety inspection at the station.