Police department covered up sexual harassment: officer

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

A female police officer in Yilan County has requested an investigation into alleged sexual harassment by a male superior, saying the police department tried to cover up the incident following her complaint and pressured her into withdrawing it.

Speaking through her attorney, the officer said she was sexually harassed by Chen Chang-ching (陳昌慶), who heads the Juvenile Delinquency Prevention Police Brigade at a local precinct.

Chen allegedly patted her buttocks and touched her body while she was on duty or doing office work, the woman said.

“Last month, Chen showed me the cover of a Japanese porn video and commented on the female porn actress. He also asked me if the male actor in the video has a bigger penis than he did. Later, he asked me why I am not going home for my conjugal duty with my husband. I was so embarrassed I almost broke down in tears,” she said.

The woman said that she filed a complaint with the county’s Sexual Harassment Prevention Committee last month, but her superiors asked her to drop it.

After issuing the complaint, Yilan County Police Department Deputy Chief Lin Cheng-hua (林振華) pressured the woman and implied that she was risking her career, she said.

“It was a nightmare. I came under pressure from my superiors. They continued to do so to the point that I was fearful and stressed at work,” she said.

The woman said that she was afraid of losing her job, so she withdrew her complaint on Wednesday, adding that the department canceled a scheduled assessment meeting on the complaint the next day.

Her colleagues have said that Chen is a repeat offender and allegedly has a record of sexually harassing his subordinates, adding that his victims included two other female officers, as well as a female civilian employee.

One of the colleagues said all three victims withdrew their complaints allegedly due to pressure and threats from their superiors, which showed that the department has a history of covering up Chen’s cases, and he has not been punished over any of the complaints.

The colleague said that high-ranking officials flouted the law by protecting Chen and putting pressure on the victims.

“It was an unequal fight, with the subordinates feeling helpless in the face of police authority who wields power. The victims needed to have great courage to fight their case and not everyone have a strong enough character to withstand the pressure from their superiors,” the colleague said.