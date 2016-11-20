Home / Taiwan News
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 - Page 3　

South suffers eighth consecutive day of high PM2.5 levels

Staff writer, with CNA

Kaohsiung City is seen covered in air pollution in a photo taken on Friday, as air quality in the city and Pingtung County remains poor for the eighth consecutive day, with the concentration of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) at hazardous levels.

Photo: Huang Chih-yuan, Taipei Times

The air quality in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County was poor for the eighth consecutive day yesterday, with the concentration of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) at hazardous levels, the Environmental Protection Administration said.

The situation was caused by a lack of wind to disperse atmospheric pollutants, the administration said.

Air quality might not improve until Tuesday, when the northeast seasonal wind is forecast to arrive, it added.

The administration said people in those areas should wear facemasks when they leave home, adding that the elderly, or those with heart, respiratory or cardiovascular diseases should avoid physical activity outdoors.

Meanwhile, the Central Weather Bureau said that the weather throughout Taiwan could turn cloudy today, with a chance of rain in the south.

Weather Forecast Center director Cheng Ming-dean (鄭明典) said the average global temperature last month was the third-highest in history, because the El Nino global weather effect has been replaced by a weaker La Nina, and the Arctic was extremely warm over the period.

