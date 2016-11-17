MERS virus still active in the Middle East: CDC

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) yesterday said that Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS) is still active in the Middle East, advising people traveling to the region to take precautions.

The Saudi Arabian government notified the WHO of a MERS outbreak in the city of Al-Hofuf, where four patients died out of a total of 13 reported cases between Oct. 15 and Oct. 29, the CDC said.

Five of the cases reported at a hospital in the city included a 73-year-old man who started showing symptoms on Oct. 10, as well as two other patients, a healthcare worker and an ambulance driver, it said.

Sporadic cases have been reported in other regions and some of them had a history of contact with camels and consumption of raw camel milk in the 14 days prior to the onset of symptoms, the CDC said.

Statistics provided by the WHO on Friday last week showed that a total of 1,826 reported cases, including 649 deaths, have been confirmed in 27 countries, the CDC said, adding that the majority of the cases were in the Middle East, with about 80 percent in Saudi Arabia alone.

Most of the patients outside of the Middle East had recently traveled to the region before the onset of the disease, it added.

The incubation period of MERS is from two to 14 days, with symptoms including fever, coughing, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, the CDC said, adding that some people might also have gastrointestinal symptoms, while severe complications such as pneumonia might follow.

The CDC urged people who are planning to travel to the Middle East to consult with a doctor two to four weeks before traveling.