MAC chief pans China’s ‘one country, two systems’

By Alison Hsiao / Staff reporter

Following the Hong Kong High Court’s decision to disqualify two pro-independence lawmakers, Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Minister Katharine Chang (張小月) yesterday told reporters it was clear from the outset that China’s “one country, two systems” was not really a feasible formula.

Chang made the remarks on the sidelines of a two-day international conference held at the Regent Taipei to discuss China’s “institutional changes and strategic trends.”

“Only if Hong Kongers are able to take care of their own internal affairs themselves could the promise [that Beijing made over the territory’s autonomy] be said to have been made good,” she said. “Respecting Hong Kong’s democratic will would be of help to the territory’s social and economic development.”

When asked whether she considers the ruling a breach of the “one country, two systems” formula, Chang said: “From the beginning we felt that the ‘one country, two systems’ formula would not be feasible, because if a system is good enough, you only need one, not two.”

In the opening speech for the conference, entitled “Communicating in Good Faith, Seeking Common Understanding for Peace in the Taiwan Strait,” Chang said that for the past six months “Taiwan has clearly expressed its respect for the historical fact of various joint acknowledgements and understandings achieved through communication and negotiations between the Straits Exchange Foundation and Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits since 1992.”

“We have conducted cross-strait affairs on the existing political foundation and in accordance with the Republic of China [ROC] Constitution, the Act Governing Relations Between the People of the Taiwan Area and Mainland Area (臺灣地區與大陸地區人民關係條例), and other relevant legislation. We have worked hard to maintain the stable and peaceful development of cross-strait relations,” she said.

“The ROC government has been consistent, clear and firm in its cross-strait policy views and stance; it has also shown the utmost flexibility,” Chang said, calling on Beijing to “understand [Taiwan’s] position with goodwill, positively view Taiwan’s effort and reduce its targeted criticism and accusations against Taiwan.”

“Respect and understanding are important to in advancing the development of cross-strait relations. Mainland China should positively understand the goodwill in Taiwan’s words and actions. It should not negatively interpret or deliberately conflate international developments in Taiwan with independence acts [sic] or make unwarranted criticisms. Such treatment is not appropriate,” the minister said.

Chang said the nation has been proactively maintaining contact with China on cross-strait affairs through existing channels and believes that “understanding, respect, and constructive communication and dialogue without conditions are the most important keys to solving problems and building mutual trust.”

“We also believe that sincerity and goodwill are the keys to finding new common awareness on understanding between the two sides,” she said.

Chang urged China to face the fact that cross-strait relations have never been a one-way street, adding that trust-building mechanisms between the two sides must involve an exchange of ideas and come with mutual guarantees.

“Taiwan has already embraced a new discussion and direction; [China] must break away from old ways of thinking and its standard behavior toward Taiwan. The two sides can unlock the greatest possible space for cooperation by opening the door, facing each other and working together to overcome difficulties,” she said.